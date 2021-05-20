FredNats Place Emiliani on IL, Call up Coutts

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals announced today that they have placed first baseman Leandro Emiliani on the injured list, and added first baseman Jackson Coutts to the active roster.

Coutts, 22, was signed by the Nationals after the 2020 Draft out of the University of Rhode Island. He had been working out at the Complex League in Florida, and will be making his professional debut. He will wear uniform number 37.

Emiliani, 21, played in five games for the FredNats and batted .133 with one home run and two RBI before suffering an injury in the second inning of Wednesday's game.

The FredNats continue their series against the Salem Red Sox tonight at 7:05. Fans can listen live to the radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50, or watch a video stream with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

