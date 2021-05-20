Seniors Last Swing Returns to Pelicans Ballpark

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced today the return of Seniors Last Swing to Pelicans Ballpark. The series, which features 61 local high school student-athletes, is presented by Cooper Electrical Services and Design Cypher. The baseball players will be showcased on Wednesday, May 26 and softball on Friday, May 28. Both games are slated for a 7:05 PM start with gates opening at 6PM.

The 2021 graduates will be honored each night during a special pre-game presentation similar to traditional Senior Night ceremonies. In addition to the pre-game ceremony the night will feature a full-scale game production by the Pelicans staff including live production, and player's headshots on the video board, and more.

"This series originated last year when the high school season was cancelled," stated Pelicans President and General Manager Ryan Moore. "The response was so overwhelming that we wanted to bring it back. Our hope is that this will become an annual series for Grand Strand seniors."

Tickets for the series are available now, over the phone at 843-918-6000, or at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office at the ballpark. Tickets to the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Seating for both games are general admission. As a general practice, no tickets will be printed and handled on-site, and box office personnel will text tickets to a customer's mobile device rather than distribute a printed ticket.

While a complete listing of all participating players is available on the Pelicans' website, the baseball teams will be divided as follows for the May 26th game.

Team 1: Aynor, Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Socastee

Team 2: Carolina Forest, Green Sea Floyds, Loris, St. James, and Waccamaw

The softball teams will be divided as follows:

Team 1: Myrtle Beach, Socastee, and Carolina Forest

Team 2: Aynor, Waccamaw, Loris, North Myrtle Beach, and Green Sea Floyds

