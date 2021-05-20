Strider Steals Show, Jackets Win 7-2

North Augusta, SC - Spencer Strider walked off the mound and tipped his hat to the crowd in the 4th inning after a memorable SRP Park debut on Wednesday night. The GreenJackets beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers

(Houston Astros) by a final score of 7-3. Drew Campbell led the way with three hits and three RBI.

Strider could not be touched through 3.2 innings. He finished the night with 10 strikeouts and didn't allow a run.

The right-hander got some help from his leadoff man. Campbell was activated off the injured list earlier in the day, and in his return to the lineup started the game with a solo home run to make it 1-0.

The Augusta offense left five on-base in the first three innings, but in the 4th,

Braulio Vasquez reached on an error. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt allowed Vasquez to advance all the way to 3rd base. Then a wild pitch scored him to give Augusta a 2-0 lead.

Fayetteville scratched one across in the 6th when

Nerio Rodriguez singled, but the Jackets had a response in the bottom of the inning. Vasquez reached base with two outs, and

Cade Bunnell doubled to make it 3-1. Cam Shepherd then reached on a fielding error and Bunnell raced around to score, extending the lead to 4-1.

In the 7th, with men on 2nd and 3rd, Fayetteville came close to tying it up, but with one out, a shallow fly ball to center was caught by Bunnell.

Yeuris Ramirez tried to tag from 3rd base and was caught at the plate to end the threat.

In the 8th, Fayetteville threatened again but just scored once on a groundout to make it 4-2. The Jackets scored three times in the home-half. Bunnell delivered his 2nd RBI of the night with a single, and then it was

Campbell bringing home a pair on a double to make it 7-2.

Fayetteville added a run in the 9th on a solo home run from

Shay Whitcomb, but Zach Daniels struckout facing Kenny Wells

with the bases loaded to end the game.

The win went to Miguel Pena who made his Jackets debut and allowed just one run over two innings.

NOTES:

Willie Carter extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

Drew Campbell finished 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, R

Cade Bunnell goes 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI

