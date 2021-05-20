Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis

The Fireflies continue their series against the Cannon Ballers tonight at 7 pm at Atrium Health Ballpark. Southpaw Rylan Kaufman (0-1, 30.00 ERA) starts for Columbia and Kannapolis opts for RHP Yoelvin Silven (0-1, 5.87 ERA).

FIREFLIES RALLY LATE AS CANNON BALLERS IMPLODE: After falling behind early, the Columbia Fireflies offense found their footing, scoring seven runs between the fourth and seventh frames to vault over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 7-2 Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. The Fireflies (8-6) comeback started in the fourth when Tucker Bradley hit a base knock to left to score Omar Hernandez. Darryl Collins tied the game 2-2 in the fifth with a liner that plated Rubendy Jaquez. Collins finished the night with a career-high four hits on the night. The last Fireflies hitter to have a four hit game was Shervyen Newton July 5, 2019 at Hickory. The lefty is riding a seven-game hitting streak that began May 7. In that time, he is 15-36 (.416) seven RBI. After another Bradley RBI single in the sixth to put Columbia in front 3-2, Collins broke things open in the seventh with an RBI knock to set the table for Kale Emshoff. The designated hitter doubled to score Juan Carlos Negret and Collins and give the Fireflies a four-run lead over Kannapolis (1-13). Matthew Schmidt added a single to plate Emshoff to cap off the four-run inning.

I THINK WE'RE CATCHING ON: Columbia has primarily utilized two catchers this season so far, Kale Emshoff and Omar Hernandez. Through the first 14 games, the two have had vastly different fortune handling the pitching staff. With Emshoff behind the dish, Columbia is 4-1 and pitchers have a 1.88 ERA in 43 innings, meanwhile, when Hernandez lines up 60'6" away from the arms on the bump, the team is 3-4 and has spun an 7.06 ERA through 58.2 innings.

NEW WEEK, NEW STREAKS: Darryl Collins and Maikel Garcia both extended their hitting streaks Wednesday against the Cannon Ballers. Garcia finished 1-5 in the lead-off spot and Collins went 4-5 with two RBI batting in the three hole. The four hits from Collins is the most for a Fireflies batter since Shervyen Newton had four hits July 5, 2019. During Collins seven-game streak, he is 13-31 (.419) with seven RBI. Garcia is also riding a seven-game streak, which is tied with Collins and Diego Hernandez for the longest hitting streak for a Columbia Fireflies hitter this season. The infielder is 11-28 (.393) with seven RBI since the streak began May 11.

GETTING TO THE PEN: The Fireflies have struggled early in games this season, but as the game progresses their numbers get dynamically better. In the seventh and eighth innings this year, they are outscoring opponents 25-9, including the five runs they scored against Kannapolis last night. The bullpen has been a big reason for that. This season relievers have an 8-1 record with a 3.20 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 78.2 innings. Walter Pennington and Ismael Aquino have yet to allow an earned run this season through a combined 11.1 frames and they have notched 17 punchouts to start the season.

YOU'RE STIL THE ONE: The Matt Stil and A.J. Block piggy back group has been dominant this season. The two have combined to spin 21.2 innings in three games this year and have allowed just four runs (1.66 ERA). If that weren't enough, the pair have fanned 37 batters (15.37/9 innings).

COMING UP: The Fireflies return home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday, May 25. The team will remain home until May 30 in their final series of the month.

