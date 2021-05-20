MUSC Health to Offer Vaccines at the Joe

May 20, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - MUSC Health will offer COVID-19 vaccinations at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park during select Charleston RiverDogs games in the upcoming homestand. Fans will have the opportunity to receive a vaccination from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on each of the remaining Fridays in May.

On May 21 and May 28, the vaccines will be administered under a tent just outside of the ballpark on the walkway located along Fishburne Street. Fans are encouraged to make appointments in advance by visiting https://muschealth.org/vaccine-riverdogs. However, walk-ups will be welcome pending availability.

"If we can help encourage people in Charleston to get vaccinated by providing that opportunity at our ballpark, then we are in full support," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "Restrictions are beginning to loosen for those who have received the vaccine and we continue to work towards the gameday experience at The Joe returning to normal one step at a time."

MUSC Health and the RiverDogs are planning to offer more vaccinations at The Joe in future months with dates to be determined. For more information about the vaccine, fans are encouraged to visit https://muschealth.org/get-vaccine.

"We are pleased to partner with the RiverDogs to offer vaccinations at their games!' said Danielle Bowen Scheurer, M.D., MSCR, MUSC Health Chief Quality Officer. "Our goal is to make the vaccination process as accessible as possible to every South Carolinian."

The entire RiverDogs gameday experience is cashless in 2021, including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. No bags will allowed into the ballpark.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 20, 2021

MUSC Health to Offer Vaccines at the Joe - Charleston RiverDogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.