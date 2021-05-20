Miller Leads Mudcats to First Extra-Innings Victory

DELMARVA - Darrien Miller broke a 1-1 tie in the tenth with a run-scoring single, Evan Reifert earned the victory after stranding five runners over the eighth and ninth innings, and Miguel Guerrero picked up his first save as the Mudcats defeated the Shorebirds 3-2 in ten innings on Thursday night at Arthur Perdue Stadium.

Miller went 1-for-3 overall with the go-ahead RBI single in the tenth and the game's first run in the sixth. That first run came after Miller walked to start the frame before scoring on a bases loaded force grounded into by Joe Gray Jr.

The Mudcats (9-6) led 1-0 after Miller's run just past the midway point of the game, but the Shorebirds (11-4) went on to tie the game with a solo home run from Cristopher Cespedes in the seventh.

Joey Matulovich allowed the game-tying home run to Cespedes, but pitched well overall as he worked through three full innings with one run allowed on two hits. He also struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Reifert (2-0, 0.00) followed Matulovich and pitched out of trouble in the both the eighth and ninth innings while holding the 1-1 tie. He escaped the eighth by leaving the bases loaded and went on to leave two men on in the ninth. He also retired a runner at home on a grounder to the mound in the ninth while keeping the game tied at 1-1.

Delmarva's Xavier Moore pitched the final four innings for the Shorebirds and ended up with the loss after allowing two Carolina runs in the tenth. Moore (L, 1-2, 2.70) originally pitched a scoreless seventh, eighth and ninth before allowing Miller's go-ahead single in the tenth.

Carolina's second run in the tenth came across after Andre Nnebe ran for Miller. Nnebe went on to steal second, but kept on running around the bases as the Shorebirds committed two throwing errors behind him.

Carolina led 3-1 heading into the last of the tenth and would turn to Guerrero (S, 1) who went on to hold the Shorebirds to just one run in the final frame. Guerrero struck out one and allowed just one hit while leaving a man on base in the tenth. Guerrero finished the game with a strikeout of Jordan Cannon and with a runner at third. Cannon also struck out with the bases loaded to end the eighth.

The Carolina victory snapped Delmarva's eight-game winning streak and brought the Mudcats to 1-2 in the current series. The series will continue with game four on Friday night in Salisbury, MD. Left-handed Brandon Knarr (0-0, 3.00) will start for the Mudcats as they look to even the series at two games apiece.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Holt, 2B (Carolina): 2-for-5

Martinez, E, DH (Carolina): 1-for-4

Miller, C (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Westburg, SS (Delmarva): 2-for-3

Cespedes, C, RF (Delmarva): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Bullock (Carolina): 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

Matulovich (Carolina): 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO

Reifert (W, 2-0) (Carolina): 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO

Guerrero (S, 1) (Carolina): 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Baumann (Delmarva): 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO

Denoyer (Delmarva): 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO

Girard (Delmarva): 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 1, Shorebirds 0) -- Darrien Miller walks. Arbert Cipion hit by pitch, Darrien Miller to 2nd. Gabe Holt grounds into a force out, Jordan Westburg to Anthony Servideo, Darrien Miller to 3rd; Arbert Cipion out at 2nd. Wild pitch by Noah Denoyer, Gabe Holt to 2nd. Noah Campbell walks. Joe Gray Jr. grounds into a force out, Darell Hernaiz to Anthony Servideo, Darrien Miller scores; Gabe Holt to 3rd; Noah Campbell out at 2nd. Pitcher Change: Thomas Girard replaces Noah Denoyer. Joe Gray Jr. steals 2nd base. Ernesto Martinez strikes out swinging, Jordan Cannon to Trevor Kehe.

(1 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Shorebirds 7th (Mudcats 1, Shorebirds 1) -- Defensive switch from 3rd to shortstop for Felix Valerio. Defensive Substitution: Ashton McGee replaces shortstop Daniel Castillo, batting 7th, playing 3rd. Jordan Westburg struck out looking. Jordan Cannon grounds out, Gabe Holt to Noah Campbell. Cristopher Cespedes hits a home run down the right-field line on a 2-2 pitch. Dylan Harris singles through the hole at second base. Throwing error by Joey Matulovich on the pickoff attempt. Trevor Kehe struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 10th (Mudcats 3, Shorebirds 1) -- Felix Valerio starts inning at 2nd base. Ashton McGee strikes out swinging. Darrien Miller singles to right field, Felix Valerio scores. Offensive Substitution: Pinch runner Andre Nnebe replaces Darrien Miller. Andre Nnebe steals 2nd base, Andre Nnebe scores; throwing error by Jordan Cannon. throwing error by Dylan Harris. Arbert Cipion strikes out swinging. Gabe Holt struck out looking.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 2 Errors, 0 LOB)

Shorebirds 10th (Mudcats 3, Shorebirds 2) -- Pitcher Change: Miguel Guerrero replaces Evan Reifert. Defensive Substitution: Alex Hall replaces Andre Nnebe, batting 8th, playing catcher. Mason Janvrin starts inning at 2nd base. Anthony Servideo grounds out to Noah Campbell, Mason Janvrin to 3rd. Gunnar Henderson grounds out, Gabe Holt to Noah Campbell, Mason Janvrin scores. Jordan Westburg singles to deep shortstop. Jordan Cannon strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

