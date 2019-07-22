Wood Ducks, Dash Canceled Monday
July 22, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release
Winston-Salem, N.C. - Monday's contest between the Down East Wood Ducks and the Winston-Salem Dash has been canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up, as it was the final scheduled meeting between the two clubs this season.
The Wood Ducks return home Tuesday for a six-game homestand, beginning with a three-game set against the Carolina Mudcats. Tuesday is Food Lion BOGO Night, where fans can receive buy-one-get-one tickets when they present their Food Lion MVP Card. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the pregame show will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.
