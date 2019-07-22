Dedelow Earns CL Player of the Week Honors

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Dash outfielder Craig Dedelow was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for July 15-21, the league office announced on Monday.

Over six games played last week, Dedelow went 10-for-22 (.455) with three home runs, a double, a triple, seven runs scored and seven RBIs. Thanks to this recent stretch, Dedelow now leads the CL with seven triples, while ranking second with 13 homers and third with an .812 OPS.

In each of the six games played last week, Dedelow recorded at least one hit and one run scored. The former Indiana University star also racked up multiple hits in three games.

The former ninth-round pick saved his best performance for the final game of the week on Sunday, July 21, against the Down East Wood Ducks. Dedelow went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs, helping the Dash to a 7-6 victory in extra innings. With the Dash trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the 10th, Dedelow crushed a two-run, game-tying home run to send the game to the 11th.

This is the first career Player of the Week honor for Dedelow, and he is the fourth Dash player to take home a Carolina League weekly honor this season. Outfielder Luis Robert, infielder Zach Remillard and outfielder Steele Walker all previously won CL weekly honors for Winston-Salem.

