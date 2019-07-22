Dash to Recognize Muse Family on August 3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Local high school and college basketball coaches Tom, Andy, Mike, and Adam Muse are this year's Winston-Salem Dash Service Through Sports Award winners. The Muse family will be honored at BB&T Ballpark before the Dash's 4 p.m. home game on Saturday, August 3. The family will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Muse family has been involved in coaching high school basketball in the Winston-Salem area for nearly 55 years. It began with Tom Muse, who served as the head coach at Parkland High School from 1965-1995. Tom now serves as an assistant coach for his son, Andy, at Mount Tabor High School.

Andy Muse has been the boys' basketball head coach at Mount Tabor High School since 1994. Recently, Andy had the opportunity to coach his twin sons Aaron and Andrew at Mount Tabor. This past season, Andy won his 500th game as the head coach. Andy's elder son, Adam, serves as an assistant coach with his uncle Mike at East Forsyth High School.

Mike Muse has made multiple coaching stops across his career. He spent two seasons as an assistant at Appalachian State University before serving as the head coach of the girls' basketball team at North Forsyth High School from 1991-2000 and the boys' team from 2000-2006. Following his time at North Forsyth, Mike was an assistant coach for the Wake Forest University men's basketball team for three seasons. Mike has been the head coach of the boys' basketball team at East Forsyth since 2012.

Here's the full list of previous Winston-Salem Dash Service Through Sports Award winners:

2010: Clarence "Big House" Gaines, the late Winston-Salem State University men's basketball coach

2011: Tom Walker, Wake Forest University's baseball head coach

2012: Bob and Lisa Gfeller, creators of the Matthew Gfeller Foundation

2013: Rich Brenner, the late sportscaster at Fox 8 (WGHP-TV)

2014: Howard West, longtime high school boys basketball coach

2015: Lenox Rawlings, three-time North Carolina Sportswriter of the Year

2016: Rusty LaRue, former Wake Forest multi-sports star and creator of the Rusty LaRue Golf Tournament

2017: Dave Odom, former Wake Forest basketball coach

2018: Mike Lambros, the late longtime high school teacher and softball coach at North Davidson High School

The Muse family's first pitch is part of a jam-packed Saturday at BB&T Ballpark. Following the game, the Dash will host the annual Energize the Ballpark concert on the field. Two-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel artist Jason Crabb will perform a postgame concert. For tickets, call (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

