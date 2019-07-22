Salem Red Sox Gear Up for Promo Packed Home Stand

July 22, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





The Salem Red Sox return home on Tuesday, July 23rd as they host the Winston-Salem Dash for a three game series, followed by three games versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. While the Red Sox continue to provide action packed baseball on-field, efforts are underway for exciting promotions at the ballpark.

The Red Sox look to celebrate all things summer on Thursday, July 25th, as Salem Memorial Ballpark hosts Beach Night presented by Bill Meador Insurance. The Salem Red Sox will transform into the Salem BeerMongers during a Thursday night matchup versus the Dash. Drink specials will be available along with performances by steel drum band, Island Music Trio. Fans can receive $2 off day of game ticket pricing by wearing a Hawaiian shirt. The first 500 fans will each receive a beach lei. Gates open at 6p, first pitch is set for 7:05p

Additionally, the Red Sox will be partnering with the ALS Association during Thursday's game for a post-game ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on their chance to ice their favorite Salem Red Sox players. All proceeds will be donated to the ALS Association. Players scheduled to participate include Thaddeus Ward, Nick Sciortino, Nick Lovullo, Algenis Martinez, and Edgar Corcino.

On Friday, July 26th, be sure to visit Haley Toyota Field for Dinos at the Diamond. The first 1000 fans will receive a Jurassic T-shirt, courtesy of Rowe Furniture. Fans will also have the opportunity to check out interactive dinosaur exhibits throughout the ballpark. The prehistoric evening will wrap up with post-game fireworks presented by iHeart Radio. Dinos at the Diamond Family 4-Packs are available for purchase for just $60. Packages include four reserved seats, $20 food and merchandise credit, and 2 passes to STARCADE, courtesy of Center in the Square. Gates open at 6p, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05p.

The Red Sox will host Christmas in July on Saturday, July 27th with the first 1000 fans receiving a Cousin Mugsy Bobblehead, presented by ALSCO. Be sure to stop by the Ticket Information Table during 9-innings of Winning for your chance to win great gifts including a $500 Allegiant Flight Voucher. Seasons greetings from the Red Sox as Stocking Stuffer ticket packages will be available starting at $19. Packages include 2 tickets to the July 27th matchup and a Salem Red Sox ornament. Be sure to look out for special appearances by Mr. & Mrs. Clause. Gates open at 5p, first pitch is set for 6:05p.

"From feeling the sand between your toes, to celebrating Christmas in July, the Salem Red Sox have it all for you this week at Haley Toyota Field. With three action packed theme nights, we have three giveaways that our fans won't want to miss out on," said Suzie Cool, Marketing and Promotions Manager. "Starting with a beach lei giveaway on Thursday, Jurassic t-shirts on Friday and capping off our fun-filled weekend with our second of three amazing bobbleheads this season. From giveaways to drink specials, to live music and dinosaur exhibits - we hope to see everyone this week for baseball and summer fun."

For more information or to purchase your tickets, call (540) 389-3333 or email info@salemsox.com.

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Haley Toyota Field in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007.

