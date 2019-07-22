Dash's Series Finale against Down East Canceled on Monday

Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Due to continued rain in the area, Winston-Salem's scheduled game against Down East on Monday at BB&T Ballpark has been canceled. The game will not be made up as the two teams do not meet again the second half.

All tickets for Monday's game are redeemable for any remaining regular season home game in 2019.

Following a six-game road trip to Salem and Lynchburg, the Dash return to BB&T Ballpark for a six-game homestand from July 30-August 4 against the Lynchburg Hillcats and Carolina Mudcats.

The three-game set with Lynchburg begins with $2 tacos on Tuesday. Wednesday's contest will be the first-ever "Dash Duty Day". Meanwhile, the series finale will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday as well a Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics.

Following the three-game set with Lynchburg, the Dash host the Carolina Mudcats for three games to round out the homestand. Friday's series opener will be a Fireworks Friday. Saturday's contest will be the annual Energize the Ballpark Night, with a live concert following the game featuring Two-time Grammy-Award winning Gospel artist Jason Crabb. The homestand finale on Sunday will be a Lowes Foods Family Sunday. Kids Run the Bases presented by New Balance Winston-Salem will follow each of the weekend's games.

