Hillcats and Keys' Double-Header Canceled Due to Power Outage

July 22, 2019





Lynchburg, Va. - Today's double-header between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Frederick Keys has been canceled due to a power outage at City Stadium. Since the two clubs do not match up again in the 2019 season, the games will not be made up.

Frederick won the shortened one-game series with a 3-1 win on Saturday night.

Sunday's game was postponed due to heavy rainfall that subsequently caused a power loss throughout the city of Lynchburg.

The Hillcats will hit the road on Tuesday for the start of a three-game series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, A-Adv. affiliate of the Houston Astros. Right-hander Jojanse Torres (4-0, 3.14) will start for Fayetteville, while the Hillcats have not yet announced a starting pitcher. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Segra Stadium.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Lynchburg returns home on Friday, July 26 for the start of a three-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash, A-Adv. affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Homestand highlights include post-game fireworks on Friday and Saturday night, with post-game kids run the bases on Sunday. Friday's fireworks show is presented by 3rd Street Brewing, while Saturday's is brought to you by Central Virginia Federal Credit Union.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

