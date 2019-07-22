RHP Tyler Johnson promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem

The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- RHP Tyler Johnson promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem

- INF Johan Cruz promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis

- LHP Jacob Lindgren promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis

- INF Jordan George released from the White Sox organization

A former fifth-round pick out of South Carolina, Johnson posted a 1.80 ERA in seven outings at the High-A level. This is Johnson's first career promotion to Double-A as a part of the active roster.

Cruz earns a promotion back to Winston-Salem, the city where he began the 2019 season. In 45 games with the Intimidators, Cruz posted a batting line of .296/.377/.478 with six homers and 26 RBIs.

Lindgren joins the Dash roster for the first time in his career. A former second-round pick by the Yankees in 2014, Lindgren was signed by the White Sox last offseason after missing two seasons due to injury. In three outings with Kannapolis, Lindgren did not allow a run.

Before being released, George posted a .373 on-base percentage in 48 games played with the Dash.

The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with five players on the injured list.

