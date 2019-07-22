Keys and Hillcats Cancelled

LYNCHBURG, VA - Monday's doubleheader between the Frederick Keys and the Lynchburg Hillcats has been cancelled due to a power outage at City Stadium. Due to this being the last meeting between the Keys and Hillcats this season, games will not be made up.

These mark the Keys first two cancellations of the second half as well as the second and third cancellations for Frederick this year. To go with Monday, the Keys saw their final meeting of the first half against Fayetteville cancelled due to rain on May 12.

The Keys claimed the lone game in the three-game set against Lynchburg, winning 3-1 on Saturday night, thanks to eight innings of scoreless relief from the bullpen and a two-run home run by Brett Cumberland.

The Keys return to Nymeo Field on Tuesday when the Myrtle Beach Pelicans come to town for a three-game series. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the game can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app. Homestand highlights include Super Splash Day (July 25), Blast Off with Baseball with a hat auction benefiting Heartly House as well as a Nick Markakis bobblehead presented by Certa Advisors (July 26) and Christmas in July (July 27) as well as two fireworks shows. For tickets, fans can visit frederickkeys.com.

