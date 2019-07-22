Blast off with Baseball and Christmas in July on Deck

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to celebrate one of the seminal moments in our nation's history as well as one of everyone's favorite holidays, when the team begins a six-game homestand starting on Tuesday, July 23 and running through Sunday, July 28. Other homestand highlights are the first bobblehead giveaway of the year as well as Friday and Saturday fireworks shows. For tickets, fans can visit frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9939.

On Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. the Myrtle Beach Pelicans return to town. Gates open at 6, while it is the first Meet the Brewers Night. Fans can head over to the 4 1/2 Taphouse on the third base concourse, meet the different brewers from the 12 local breweries represented at the Taphouse and enjoy $6 pours and $2 tasters all night long. It is also a Guaranteed Win Tuesday. If the Keys lose fans can exchange their tickets for a future Monday-Thursday home game presented by WFRE & WFMD.

Thursday's game is at noon, with gates opening one-hour prior. It is Super Splash Day and the Giant Eagle Fun Zone will turn into a Water Park for the day. There will be a splash zone, Big Kahuna Water Slide, dunk tank and much more.

The Keys honor one of the biggest moments in our nation's history on Friday at 7 p.m. when the Potomac Nationals visit. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing, the Keys will host Blast off with Baseball Night. Keys players and coaches will wear a purple and black hat with galaxy print. Fans can bid of these hats via the Livesource app and proceeds go to Heartly House. There will also be different videos and trivia celebrating Apollo 11 throughout the night.

Fans will also want arrive as early as possible (gates open at 6) to pick up a Nick Markakis All-Star bobblehead. Presented by Certa Advisors, Markakis was the MVP of the 2005 Carolina League-California League All-Star Game held in Frederick. He also won the home run derby that season. Fireworks follow the game sponsored by Potomac Edison.

Christmas in July will be celebrated on Saturday at 6 p.m. with gates opening at 5. Fans can purchase a special holiday menu in the Mattress Warehouse club by calling 301-815-9900, while the ballpark will be turned into a slightly warmer winter wonderland. Fireworks follow the game courtesy of Precision Heating and Cooling.

The homestand concludes on Sunday at 1 p.m. It is Summer Reading Day presented by Catoctin Wildlife Preserve, with a pre-game parade starting at 12:30. To go with this, fans can receive autographs from two Keys players and enjoy a catch on the outfield from 12-12:30 as part of Sunday Funday presented by Dogtopia of Frederick.

The Keys conclude their six-game roadtrip with a doubleheader in Lynchburg on Monday night. In game one, right-hander Brenan Hanifee (6-9, 4.40) starts for Frederick against Lynchburg right-hander Cody Morris (1-0, 3.52), while in game two left-hander Cameron Bishop (0-8, 5.14) faces right-hander Brock Hartson (0-0, 3.38). and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

