Wolves Win Big

November 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - Game two of the weekend between the Watertown Wolves and Danville Dashers took place in the Watertown Municipal Arena on this Saturday night.

Following last night's 9-4 win, the Wolves found themselves looking to extend their win streak to 5 games, while the Dashers were trying to break a game skid.

The Wolves would pick up right where they left off on Friday, opening the scoring flood gates just :56 seconds into the when Ross Bartlett one time a Trevor Grasby pass slipping it behind Dashers starter Oscar Wahlgren making it 1-0.

Watertown added a second goal at the 3:30 mark with a Chiwetin Blacksmith marker, assisted by Mike Mercurio and Dustin Perillat.

Dylan Infantino, who was back in the lineup after missing a few games, gave the Wolves a third goal at the 11:21 mark, with Perilatte getting his second assist of the period, with Bartlett also credited with the helper.

Watertown wasn't done yet as Lare Pahtayken lit the lamp at 14:17, on his return to the ice after a lengthy time healing an injury, making the score 4-0. Assists on the goal belonged to Kyle Heitzner and Trevor Neumann.

The Wolves added one more for good measure at 14:26 on a Blacksmith goal assisted by Mercurio and Heitzner.

The Wolves took the 5-0 score to the locker at the end of the first twenty.

Period number two would be a mirror image of the first twenty minutes as the Wolves added 5 more goals to their total.

First it was Trevor Lord getting on the board at 2:05 of the period assisted by Carter Thornton making it 6-0.

It would only take a 1:49 for Watertown to strike again, this time it was Mercurio netting the goal assisted by Trevor Grasby and Lord, lengthening the lead to 7-0.

At the 8:28 mark, Declan Flanagan would get his first goal of the season with Blacksmith getting the helper, making the score 8-0.

Chase DiBari was next to add his name to the list of goal scorers at 13:36 of the period with assists going to Ross Bartlett and Carter Thornton.

At 19:51 it was Trevor Lord again lighting the lamp with a one timer off a Thornton pass, sending the teams to the locker room with the Wolves up 10-0.

The Dashers had a little more hop in their step to start the third period, but Carter Thornton would shut that down, adding Watertown's 11 goal of the game at the 9:50 mark, assisted by Ross Bartlett and Trevor Neumann.

The Dashers Marian Pazitka put a stop to the Wolves goalkeeper Anton Borodkins shutout bid when he netted the Dashers on goal of the night at 12:59 of the third.

Watertown ends up outshooting Danville 54-33 for the night, and extends the win streak to five in a row.

Next weekend on the 22nd and 23rd, the Wolves travel to Fraser Michigan to battle the Motor City Rockers, while the Dashers will host the Blue Ridge Bobcats for two games next week.

