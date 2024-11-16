River Dragons Drop Shootout to Rock Lobsters

November 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Despite a pair of goals from Cody Wickline and several top-notch saves from William Lavalliere, the Columbus River Dragons dropped a 6-5 shootout decision to the Athens Rock Lobsters in the first-ever meeting of the two teams on Saturday night.

The wild affair saw Columbus build a 2-0 lead on goals by Jestin Somero and Wickline, only to have the Rock Lobsters come right back with three straight scores to grab a 3-2 lead by the midway point of the contest.

Ryan Galvin responded with his first pro goal at 11:02 to tie the game back up at 3-3 heading into the third period.

It was there the teams once again twice traded goals, and it appeared Columbus took the lead for good at 17:10 on Wickline's second of the night, deflecting a Connor Lind shot past Jack Bostedt (25 saves) for the go-ahead goal.

But with time running out and Bostedt on the bench for the extra attacker, Kayson Gallant broke free at the near post to put home a loose puck and tie the game at 5-5, forcing overtime and the eventual shootout.

It was there former River Dragons player Carter Shinkaruk scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give Athens the win over his former club. Shinkaruk was the only player on either side to score in four rounds.

Notes:

Both Cody Wickline and reigning FPHL MVP Justin MacDonald scored their first goals of the season in the game.

Ryan Galvin's goal was his first professional goal.

Jestin Somero now has goals in three straight games.

This was the first time Columbus has gone to a shootout this season.

This was also the first-ever game between Athens and Columbus.

Next up for the River Dragons will be the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

