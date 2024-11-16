Egbert Stands Tall on the Road

November 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







DANBURY, CT.- The Black Bears and Hat Tricks clashed for the third time this year in Danbury. This would be the second trip for the Black Bears to the Danbury Ice Arena. The contest was highlighted by the two goalies who were both magnificent.

The first period started with a bang as Gleb Bandurkin scored off a redirect in the opening minute. The Black Bears would quickly respond as Cam Clark found the equalizer from just inside the circle. The two teams would take this tie into the locker room.

The second period was much of the same as both teams had their chances but each goalie came up with huge saves when asked. It looked like the teams would head to the locker room with the same score as they started. But Gavin Yates had other ideas as he deposited the go-ahead goal giving the Black Bears their first lead of the night.

The third period was a hard-fought battle as the Hat Tricks applied consistent pressure while on the power play. The combined effort of the penalty kill and Nolan Egbert propelled the Black Bears to the eventual 2-1 victory.

Both Nolan Egbert and Connor McCollum were sensational. Egbert stood tall in the face of Danbury's pressure, turning away all 30 of 31 Hat Tricks' shots. His counterpart Connor McCollum also had a stellar performance stopping 50 of the 52 shots asked of him. The Black Bears cruise to their eighth win of the season and take night one from the Hat Tricks. The Black Bears are back in action tomorrow as they meet the Danbury Hat Tricks for the second time this weekend on the road.

