Mississippi Sea Wolves Fall Short During Brutal Match against Baton Rouge Zydeco

November 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Mississippi Sea Wolves hosted the Baton Rouge Zydeco on November 16th, 2024. After a brutal start to the game, which included two separate fights, the Zyedco were the first to light up the lamp when at 14:32 #16 Elijah Wilson scores a goal with the help of #13 Shane Haggerty and #4 Ryo Namiki.

The physicalness continues into the second period as we see more hard hits and less shots. However, even with the lack of shooting, the Zydeco managed to find the back of the net again after #13 Shane Haggerty scores at 7:02 with assist by #16 Elijah Wilson.

The Sea Wolves finally find the back of the net when scores #23 Don Carter Jr at 12:34 with help from #94 Colby Audette and #4 Matt Stoia. However, sadly the Sea Wolves chances at a comeback would be stifled when they couldn't find the back of the net a second time.

Goalies were the star of the show, especially Baton Rouge Zyedco's #30 Bailey Stephens where he had a save percentage of .977 while facing 43 shots and only allowing one goal. However, Samuel Best of the Sea Wolves shouldn't be counted out as he had a save percentage of .905 while facing a total of 21 shots only allowing two goals.

The Sea Wolves visit Monroe to take on the Monroe Moccasins as they try and snap their 8 game losing streak on November 22nd at 7:00 pm.

