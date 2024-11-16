Hat Tricks Shut Out in Fourth Straight Loss

November 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - Nolan Egbert logged his first career shutout as the Hat Tricks were blanked by the Binghamton Black Bears, 4-0, for Danbury's fourth consecutive loss. The Black Bears lead the season series 3-1 with back-to-back wins coming this weekend.

Egbert made a career-high 33 saves and Tyson Kirkby had the go-ahead goal on the man advantage at 6:05 in the second. Kirkby has five goals over the past four games and a league-high 21 points.

Blake Tosto finished off a two-on-one 10:12 after the Black Bears scored first. Gavin Yates assisted on Tosto's goal, picking up a point in back-to-back games with the game-winning goal in Binghamton's 2-1 win on Friday.

Neither team scored in the first 20 minutes but Binghamton outshot Danbury 18-16. Black Bears forward CJ Stubbs was assessed a game misconduct at 13:42 of the frame for abuse of officials.

The Hat Tricks finished the game 0-for-9 on the power play and are now 2-for-40 on the man advantage over the past five games.

At 16:35 in the third, d-man Daniel Stone scored for the first time this season to extend the Black Bears' lead to three. Cameron Clark added an empty-net goal in the final 17 seconds of regulation.

Egbert won in his fifth start this season, tying Connor McAnanama for the FPHL's second-most.

About 11 minutes into the first, Josh Labelle appeared to have scored the game's opening goal before it was overturned for goalie interference.

Conor McCollum had 49 saves for the Hat Tricks, marking his third start this season with at least 40.

Up next, the Hat Tricks visit the Hudson Valley Venom with a chance to end a four-game losing skid on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. in Newburgh, N.Y.

