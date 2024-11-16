Sea Wolves Struggle against Zydeco, Fall 7-1

November 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Sea Wolves went back to Baton Rouge for the 4th time out of six this season trying to find a win for just the second time this season. After the previous game in Baton Rouge had to be stopped due to an injury a lot weighed on both sides.

In a period where both sides were feeling eachother out it took over 16 minutes to find the back of the net. Unfortunately for the Sea Wolves it was the Zydeco who managed to finally chip one by Sam Best on a clash in front of the net as Kevin Szabad tucked one behind Best for the 1-0 lead. 1:50 later Zydeco struck again, this time on the power play from the Ovechkin spot, with Elijah Wilson slapping another past Best for the 2-0 lead.

Former Sea Wolf Jackson Bond found himself a spot on the scoresheet early in the second as at 5:49 he beat Best for the 3-0 lead. Just over four minutes later Narek Aleksanyanfound the back of the net and gave Baton Rouge the 4-0 advantage. That spelled the end of the night for Sam Best and brought in Phil-Antoine Trepanier for his first appearance as a Sea Wolf. Trepanier's appearance did little to change the Sea Wolves fortunes however as Tyler Larwood beat the newcomer 3:16 later and Bond tipped in a pass 84 seconds later to make it a running total of 6-0.

Wilson added a second goal in the third period at 9:14 to make it 7-0. The Sea Wolves did find the back of the net on a Dalton Anderson shot with 1:12 remaining to break Breandan Colgan's shutout bid and make it a 7-2 game.

Best stopped 22 of 26 in the losing effort and Trepanier stopped 13 of 16 in his first appearance.

The Sea Wolves return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum tomorrow night at 6:05pm for Military Appreciation night with a live jersey auction. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or at the Box office!

