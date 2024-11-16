Rockers Fall at Hudson Valley Venom

The Motor City Rockers fell short in a tough matchup against the Hudson Valley Venom, despite a strong start.

The Motor City Rockers stayed strong after Dustin Jessaue scored the opening goal for the Venom in just over two minutes into the first period by responding with two goals from the new roster return Tristen Wells to give them the lead going into the second period.

The second period again started with a goal from Tristen Wells, netting him a hat trick on his first game back with the team. The rest of the period and game was pretty much dominated by the Venom. Scoring four unanswered goals in the second period to give them the lead 5-3.

They would stay on top the rest of the night even after Caron Baptiste netted a third period goal to bring the Rockers within one, but it wasn't enough. The Rockers go down 6-4 to the Hudson Valley Venom in the first match up between the two teams this weekend.

The Rockers return to the ice at Ice Time Sports Complex in New York to finish off the weekend at 7:00pm on Saturday. Be sure to join the Rockers Roadies at Dave and Busters in Utica to watch the game with other Rockers Fanatics!

