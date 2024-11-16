Venom Win Streak Ends in 2-1 Loss to Rockers

NEWBURGH, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom fired 42 shots on goal Saturday night at Ice Time Sports Complex, but only one found the back of net in a frustrating 2-1 loss to the Motor City Rockers. The loss ended Hudson Valley's three-game win streak; and the Rockers snapped a five-game losing skid with their third victory of the season.

Rockers goalie Ricardo Gonzalez was sensational, finishing with 41 saves. With the game on the line in the final minutes, he preserved Motor City's lead with a pair of sensational glove saves against two of Hudson Valley's top scorers, Dustin Jesseau and Davide Gaeta.

Motor City scored the only goals they'd need on this night on their first two shots of the game. Eli Rivers opened the scoring just 12 seconds into play, blazing into the Venom zone and beating goalie Eli Bowers with a right-wing snipe, his fifth goal of the season. Just 29 seconds later, TJ Sneath scored his fourth goal when left alone in front of Bowers.

So, 41 seconds into the first period, the Venom trailed 2-0. Bowers didn't falter the rest of the way, though, stopping all 28 shots he faced after the first two went into the net, including 11 in the second period.

Hudson Valley cut its deficit in half before the first period ended. Eimantas Noreika zipped a power-play shot from the right circle short side past Gonzalez at 14:41 to make it 2-1.

The goal was Noreika's 12th this season, and his league-leading eighth on the power play. He extended his point streak to six consecutive games. Gaeta and defenseman Austin Pickford assisted on the goal. Gaeta now has points in seven straight games and Pickford has a five-game point streak.

But the most important Venom streak -the winning streak - ended with the tough luck defeat. They had extended the win streak to three games on Friday, when the Venom defeated Gonzalez and the Rockers 6-4.

Rivers and Sneath each had a goal and an assist for the Rockers. Their linemate, Carson Batiste, had two assists.

Hudson Valley returns to action next Friday when it hosts the Danbury Hat Tricks in the second game of their I-84 rivalry. Venom tickets are discounted to $10 in the month of November. Venom tickets may be purchased by calling 845-454-5800.

