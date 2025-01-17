Venom to Play First Home Game at McCann Ice Arena, Host Black Bears on Sunday

The HC Venom will christen their new home at McCann Ice Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Sunday, when they host the Binghamton Black Bears in a Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) clash.

Under new ownership, the Venom moved into McCann, which is part of the MJN Convention Center in the heart of downtown Poughkeepsie in New York's Mid-Hudson region.

The Venom (7-12-2) are sixth in the Empire Division with 23 points, though have multiple games in hand on the teams in front of them. They are led by veteran forward Dustin Jesseau, who's tied for second in the FPHL with 20 goals and third with 39 points, despite playing only 15 games. Jesseau is coming off a six-point (three goals, three assists) performance in the Venom's 6-4 road win at the Watertown Wolves last Saturday.

Already this season, Jesseau has recorded five hat tricks, including one against Binghamton on opening night (Oct. 18).

The Venom are looking for their first win against the Black Bears this season, dropping the first four head-to-head (0-3-1).

Binghamton leads the Empire Division with 65 points and is the defending Commissioner's Cup champion in the FPHL. The Black Bears are led by forward Tyson Kirkby, who leads the league in goals (24), assists (30) and points (54) in 27 games.

Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available for $10 at Ticketmaster.

The game will also be streamed at the official HC Venom YouTube page .

