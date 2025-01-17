Hat Tricks, Danbury Ice Arena Add Twins BBQ Co. to Menu, Starting Friday, January 17

January 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce a partnership with Twins BBQ Co., bringing their fan-favorite pulled pork sandwiches to Hat Tricks home games at the Danbury Ice Arena! Fans can now enjoy the mouthwatering flavors of authentic barbecue on the second floor of the Danbury Arena throughout the rest of the season.

Known for their dedication to quality and traditional southern-style cooking, Twins BBQ Co. delivers a local dining experience directly to fans on game day. Be sure to savor these delicious sandwiches starting Friday, Jan. 17 when the Hat Tricks take on the Motor City Rockers.

ABOUT TWINS BBQ CO.:

Twins BBQ Co., located in Brookfield, CT, is a testament to founder and chef Mike Gallop's passion for authentic barbecue. With deep southern roots and a dedication to traditional, down-home cooking, Mike has created a dining experience that reflects his commitment to quality and exceptional customer service.

Twins BBQ Co. offers a variety of services to meet the needs of its customers. Their catering services bring barbecue excellence to events of all sizes, from tailgates to weddings, with a fully equipped 20-foot entertainment trailer. The mobile taproom, based in western Connecticut, provides a unique experience with a selection of beer and wine, making it a standout addition to any event. For smaller gatherings, their party pickup trays allow customers to enjoy their signature barbecue flavors without the hassle of preparation.

In addition to its catering and mobile services, Twins BBQ Co. is known for hosting community-focused events, such as the annual Corn Maze in Brookfield, which runs from late August through early November and offers fun for all ages.

Twins BBQ Co. is the perfect destination for those seeking expertly crafted barbecue, combining passion, precision, and a love for southern-inspired cuisine in every meal.

Visit wwwtwinsbbqco.com for more information.

