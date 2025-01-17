Justin Movalli Goes from Athens to Port Huron

The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired defenseman Justin Movalli from the Athens Rock Lobsters in exchange for future considerations. Movalli will not suit up for the Prowlers this weekend against Mississippi.

The defenseman joined Athens as a free agent before the season. He's played 10 games and sports a +3 rating. The Lobsters are his third FPHL team as he spent last season with the Carolina Thunderbirds and his rookie year in 2022-23 with the Delaware Thunder. Overall, Movalli has played 64 games and put up five assists and 71 penalty minutes.

The 27-year-old spent one year of college at Framingham State University and three at Lebanon Valley College, both NCAA DIII programs, and played 22 games total.

