NY 48 WWON-TV to Broadcast Hat Tricks Games, Starting Saturday, January 18

January 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that nine upcoming games will be broadcast on NY 48 WWON-TV, bringing the excitement of Hat Tricks hockey to more fans across the area.

The broadcasts begin this Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. when the Hat Tricks take on the Motor City Rockers at the Danbury Ice Arena. Fans can watch live on www.wonnewyork.net/wwon48 or through the StreamOnABudget Showcase app on Roku. The games will be simulcast courtesy of the Hat Tricks Digital Network.

All Hat Tricks games broadcast on NY 48 WWON-TV will remain available through the Hat Tricks Digital Network on YouTube, ensuring fans have multiple ways to watch and enjoy the action.

Broadcasting games on NY 48 WWON-TV allows the Hat Tricks to expand their reach beyond the arena, introducing the energy and excitement of live hockey to households across the region. By making games accessible through live streaming and Roku, the partnership can attract new viewers, engage fans who can't attend in person, and build a stronger connection with the community. This increased visibility can help grow the Hat Tricks' fan base and amplify their impact both on and off the ice.

2025 NY 48 WWON-TV Danbury Hat Tricks Broadcast Schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 18 - vs. Motor City Rockers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 - vs. Watertown Wolves, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 - vs. Dashers Hockey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 - vs. Port Huron Prowlers, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 7 - vs. HC Venom, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 - vs. HC Venom, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 - vs. HC Venom, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 - vs. Binghamton Black Bears, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 - vs. Watertown Wolves, 7 p.m.

ABOUT NY 48 WWON-TV:

NY 48 WWON-TV is a regional network dedicated to providing high-quality sports and entertainment programming to its audience. Fans can stream live at www.wonnewyork.net/wwon48 or on the StreamOnABudget Showcase Roku app.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.