Hat Tricks Ease Past Rockers at Home, 6-1

January 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - Noah Robinson scored twice and had an assist, and the Hat Tricks scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Motor City Rockers, 6-1, at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday night.

Danbury netted three goals in the first period and never looked back. The victory pushed the Hat Tricks seven points ahead of Motor City for fourth place in the Empire Division and evened the season series at 3-3.

Outshooting the Rockers 17-4 in the first, Danbury capitalized on plenty of early scoring chances. Chase Harwell scored on his own rebound in the slot to make it 1-0 Hat Tricks at 1:04 of the first period.

Billy Berry added another when Robinson made a cross-slot pass from the goal line at 12:13 of the first, lifting Danbury to a 2-0 lead. Then Robinson beat Trevor Babin unassisted with a wrist shot to extend the lead to 3-0 with 5:49 to go in the first.

Cory Anderson also scored, stuffing home a second-chance puck at 15:51 of the second. The Bakersfield, Calif., native scored his first goal since Danbury's 7-4 home win against Binghamton on Nov. 23.

Zach Pamaylaon netted his second goal of the season from the left circle 12:32 into the second.

Jameson Milam sliced the advantage to 5-1 with a wrist shot on a takeaway in Danbury's defensive zone with 4:45 left in the second.

Danbury struggled on the power play for the third straight game as it finished 0-for-10. The Hat Tricks last scored on the man advantage in their 4-3 shootout win against HC Venom on Jan. 4.

Conor McCollum stopped 20 shots and was granted first-star honors.

Up next, the Hat Tricks host the Rockers for the final game of the season series on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

