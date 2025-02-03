John Moriarty Makes 45 Saves But Venom Fall 5-4 to Hat Tricks

February 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

HC Venom News Release







POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - John Moriarty made 45 saves, but the HC Venom fell short Sunday, dropping an exciting 5-4 decision to the Danbury Hat Tricks in front of a raucous crowd at McCann Ice Arena.

Danila Belov and Lester Brown led the way offensively for the Venom with two goals each, while Ivan Ponivanov tallied a career-high three assists. Cory Anderson had two goals for Danbury, including the game-winner at 3:09 of the third period. Frankie McClendon got the win with 26 saves.

The Venom scored the game's first goal at 7:53 of the first period on their second shot of the afternoon. Brown skated in and unleashed a wrist shot that deflected off of McClendon's glove and got past the Hat Tricks goalie. They added to the lead shortly after, thanks to Belov.

The Venom's rookie forward entered the zone with Brett Jackson on a two-on-one and beat McClendon over his blocker to give the home team a 2-0 lead at 10:56. It was short-lived, though. Danbury's Zach Pamaylaon found the back of the net only 45 seconds later.

Danbury scored the equalizer when Chase Harwell picked up a rebound and sent it off a Venom skate and past the lunging Moriarty at 17:08 on the power play. The Hat Tricks took the lead before the period came to a close; Jacob Ratcliffe slammed a one-timer on a pass from Aleksandr Vasilyev with 28 seconds left in the period.

The Hat Tricks picked up right where they left off after the intermission. Anderson pushed the lead to two at 3:00, but the Venom did not back down.

Dzianis Zaichyk sent a perfect pass to Belov in front, where he deposited his second goal of the game and eighth this season at 4:43. The Venom evened it up on a beautiful coast-to-coast goal from Brown, who went the length of the ice untouched to score and fire up the home crowd with his seventh goal of the season at 11:19.

Though the goals got the crowd into it, the star of the period was Moriarty. The goalie saved 23 of 24 shots in the second, including numerous spectacular stops to kill a double-minor penalty for high sticking at 14:53.

His best save came when the puck trickled past Moriarty, who spun around and dove to snag it before rolling across the goal line as numerous players from each side converged.

Danbury took the lead early in the third period at 3:09 on Anderson's second of the night and never looked back. The Hat Tricks effectively controlled the puck and pace of the game the rest of the way, en route to a 5-4 victory.

The Venom had a chance to tie it back up when Danbury's Jordan Popoff went to the box for interference at 17:45. Stavros Soilis had a high-percentage chance out in front of the net, but McClendon made a crucial save to preserve the lead.

The victory marked Danbury's fourth win in a row; the Venom's losing streak extended to seven straight.

The Venom will take the ice next on Friday at 7:15 when they play host to the Watertown Wolves at McCann Ice Arena. Tickets are $10 and available at Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.