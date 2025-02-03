Zydeco Fall 3-0 to Rock Lobsters in Hard-Fought Battle

February 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens, GA - Akins Ford Arena continues to be a haunted house for the Baton Rouge Zydeco in their last game of the weekend before their bye week.

The first period was eventful if you were a D man or a goaltender as Dominik Rodrigue and Breandan Colgan went beat for beat saving high danger area chances left and right. The Zydeco had a couple chances that were stuffed by the netminder and the Rock Lobsters had rushes thwarted by the Zydeco backcheck rush.

The second period is where the scoring started, but it wouldn't be until half way through the middle frame when Malik Johnson off the face off would force the puck in front of Colgan and net one home making it 1-0 Lobsters midway through the second. That would be the only goal scored as both goaltenders shut the door through 40 minutes of play.

In the third period a blocked shot that went on the stick of Filip Virgilli and he would slam it home making it 2-0 Lobsters. The Zydeco would be denied time and time again from Rodrigue and the total shot volume from the Zydeco seemingly did not increase as they were outshot in the game 44-25. Finally, with the net pulled and on the Power Play, a costly turnover at center ice gave Orca Wiesblatt a clear look at the net and he would put the game to rest making it 3-0 the final score as Dominik Rodrigue would shut the door earning the shutout.

Winning goaltender Dominic Rodrigue earns his first career shutout and earns his 2nd win of the season after saving all 25 shots on the night.

On the other side losing goaltender Breandon Colgan saved 41/43 for a s% of a 0.950 after a very spirited game against the Lobsters, his record falls to 14-8-0-2.

Next week will be a bye for the Zydeco as they look to rebound from this three game sweep against their cross state opponents, the Monroe Moccasins.

