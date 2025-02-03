Wolves Give Inhospitable Welcome to Upstate NY, 9-4

February 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Mississippi made their only trip to the cold reaches of Northern New York to take on the Watertown Wolves for a two game set. After Watertown took two of three on the Gulf Coast earlier this season the Sea Wolves were looking to keep the Wolves downward momentum going through the Empire division ranks.

Watertown came out with a bang scoring three times in the first period. 4:14 into the first period Davide Gaeta made a cross zone pass to Trevor Lord who sniped it past Ed Coffey for a 1-0 lead. It took 5:33 to pass, but the Wolves Trevor Neumann forced Coffey off the post early as he cut to the middle and deposited the puck behind him for a 2-0 lead. 3:02 later Chase DiBari came down on a 2 on 1 and decided to take it himself blasting a puck through Coffey for a 3-0 lead. Mississippi responded however as 2:35 later Ross Bartlett found the puck sitting in the slot after a couple of failed attempts and blasted it through the five hole of Borodkin to close the gap to 3-1.

Despite scoring last in the first Mississippi could not find momentum and Watertown found ways to post another three in the second period. Gaeta who played a part in the goal to kick off the game took a pass from Steven Klinck 5:16 into the period that hit his stick and found the space behind Coffey for a 4-1 lead. 2:59 later Gaeta made it a pair going forehand-backhand and behind Coffey again to make it 5-1. While on a power play 58 seconds later the Wolves Lord added his second of the night to make it 6-1. While still shorthanded Mississippi found themselves on a two on none and Lucas Piekarczyk fed Dalton Anderson cross crease to close the gap to 6-2 at 12:37 of the second period.

The third period continued to see the Wolves pile on with early goals Klinck buried a power play tally of his own to make it 7-2. Mississippi had a 5 on 3 power play and as it became a 5 on four Chuck Costello ripped a shot from the slot and beat Borodkin to make it 7-3. 3:46 later Gaeta finished his hat trick on a snipe past Coffey to make it 8-3. While on the power play Watertown coughed up a 2 on 0 and trying to make the stop Piekarczyk was tripped up and received a penalty shot. Lucas beat Borodkin and put the game back to a four goal lead for the Wolves. 1:45 after the penalty shot DiBari found his second of the night for the 9-4 final.

Coffey stopped 47 of 56 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return to action at 4pm tomorrow right back here from Watertown,NY. Follow along on Youtube!

