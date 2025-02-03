Wolves Sweep Mississippi, 4-3

February 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves and Watertown met up for the final time this season Sunday afternoon. The Wolves secured the season series Saturday night as they put 9 goals on Mississippi's netminder for a 9-4 win. The Sea Wolves came out looking for a game to build on before going to Columbus next weekend.

Watertown had four power play opportunities in period one, but their success came at even strength as Marc Bottero took the puck to the side of the night and after putting his initial attempt off the goalies pad tucked the rebound behind him for the 1-0 lead just 4:37 into the game.

Mississippi came out firing in the second period however as Ross Bartlett put himself in front of the net deflecting a Lucas Piekarczyk shot behind Borodkin to tie things up on the power play at 1-1 just 3:14 into the period. Watertown responded with power play markers of their own as Davide Gaeta tipped a Kyle Powell shot past Parent 2:09 later to take the lead back. Later in the period Powell snapped a second shot from inside the circle and beat Parent high for a 3-1 lead for the Wolves. The Sea Wolves answered back again as Ross Bartlett brought the puck out from the corner and on a backhand tucked it behind Borodkin to cut the lead to 3-2.

Tate Leeson scored 8:57 into the third period to make it a 4-2 lead. 1:49 later Philip Wong came down on a two on one and dropped a pass to Curtis Hansen to bring Mississippi back to within one, but that was as close as it would get.

Parent stopped 47 of 51 in the loss.

Mississippi heads to Columbus next weekend for a two game set. Follow along on Youtube!

Mississippi heads to Columbus next weekend for a two game set. Follow along on Youtube!





