Venom Edge Prowlers 3-2 to End 11-Game Skid

February 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

HC Venom News Release







POUGHKEEPSIE, NY - Rookie goaltender Rahul Sharma earned his first pro victory to help HC Venom end an 11-game skid in a 3-2 win against the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday at McCann Ice Arena.

The 21-year-old was 0-2-1 in his first three appearances, including a 58-save pro debut in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Watertown Wolves on Feb. 7. But Friday, Sharma made 34 saves and was backed by three second-period goals to help the Venom win for the first time since Jan. 11.

Dustin Jesseau assisted on each of the Venom's three goals and now has nine games this season with three points or more. Stavros Soilis added a pair of assists.

The Prowlers out-shot the Venom 11-9 and scored the only goal of the first period at 19:38. Matt Graham netted his 13th to give the Prowlers a 1-0 lead. It was a frustrating end to the opening 20 minutes for the Venom, who failed to score on three power-play opportunities.

But it didn't take long for the Venom to pull even in the second period. Rookie defenseman Olivier Beaudoin scored his third goal of the season just 49 seconds after the intermission ended to tie the score 1-1. Jesseau and Soilis picked up the assists.

Port Huron had an answer at 4:20, when Alex Johnson scored his team-leading 15th goal, off a Lukas Lacny assist, to put the visitors back in front 2-1.

Not long after, the Venom potted the equalizer again. This time Danila Belov knotted the game with his 10th goal at 8:02. Again, Jesseau had the primary assist. Connor Craig also picked up a helper and extended his point streak to eight games.

Ivan Ponivanov's power-play goal at 15:45 of the second gave the Venom their first lead of the game, one they would not relinquish. Jesseau earned his third assist on the goal and Soilis picked up his second.

Bridging the second and third periods, the Venom killed off a five-minute major penalty for checking from behind to Isaac Embree to maintain their one-goal lead.

Sharma brought it home from there, stopping all 12 shots he faced in the third period.

The Venom return to action at McCann Ice Arena on Saturday, when they host the Watertown Wolves at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at Ticketmaster.

