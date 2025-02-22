Bandurkin Seals Comeback Win in Shootout, 6-5, over Prowlers

February 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release









Danbury Hat Tricks' Charlie Bedard

(Danbury Hat Tricks) Danbury Hat Tricks' Charlie Bedard(Danbury Hat Tricks)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks stormed back from a three-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime and defeat the Port Huron Prowlers, 6-5, in a shootout win at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday.

Gleb Bandurkin scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of Danbury's third shootout victory of the season, and first since topping HC Venom at home on Jan. 4 (4-3SOW). The rookie center beat Port Huron goalie Reid Cooper after Conor McCollum turned away Austin Fetterly for a 3-2 shootout finish.

Dylan Hullaby's deflection in the crease, his second goal of the game, evened the contest at five with just 1:17 remaining in regulation.

Trailing 4-1 at the second intermission, Danbury got the spark it needed to keep battling.

Noah Robinson scored on the power play from the center of the right circle and Danbury cut the advantage to 4-2. Dylan Hullaby guided a centering pass off a Prowler and in from the goal line at 3:30 for a second straight goal on the man advantage.

Jonny Ruiz tied it at four 1:52 later, corraling an elevated pass in the slot to cap off three unanswered Hat Tricks goals in 5 ÃÂ½ minutes.

Then Port Huron countered thanks to a fortunate bounce off the end board which gave Lukas Lacny an empty net to push the Prowlers ahead, 5-4, with 6:16 remaining.

Josh Labelle was ejected on an abuse of officials penalty with approximately three minutes left.

Stefan Diezi began the scoring for Port Huron, scoring with a slapshot from the top of the slot with 3:52 to go in the first.

The Prowlers continued their momentum in the second as Kenneth Styles buried a goal on the backhand in the slot just more than three minutes into the middle frame to extend the Prowlers' lead to two. Matt Graham redirected Reginald Millette's turnaround point shot and Port Huron went ahead 3-0 at 8:14.

Aleksandr Vasilyev gave Danbury a jolt at 12:23 of the second, tapping home a bouncing puck near the crease to trim the lead to 3-1.

But another awkward bounce off an end board in the Prowlers' offensive zone gave Luke James a goal on the backhand, replenishing Port Huron's three-goal lead with about 2 ÃÂ½ minutes left.

Conor McCollum made 45 saves and stopped five of seven shooters to improve to 16-10-4. The second-year netminder has won in six of his last seven starts.

Up next, the Hat Tricks return to Watertown, N.Y., for their second battle with the Wolves this weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.