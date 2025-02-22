Lobsters Pinch & Beat Bobcats, 5 to 3

February 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Blue Ridge Bobcats 5-3 Saturday night in Hitachi Energy Arena.

Athens wasted no time establishing their attack, as Filip Virgili pirouetted toward the crease from behind the net and poked one through the five-hole of Gregory Hussey to take the lead on a first-period power play.

Garrett Milan followed up minutes later, doubling the lead after his centering pass took a piece of Hussey's pad and found its way into the net.

The Rock Lobsters continued their dominance in the second, with Daniil Glukharyov netting a highlight-reel goal just 39 seconds into the second period for his third in three games.

Athens twisted the dagger with its special teams, with Malik Johnson and Virgili combining for a Swede-scored goal on the penalty kill at the 5:17 mark.

Milan scored his second by passing it past Hussey on the power play later on in the period.

The Bobcats tried to stage a late comeback with three-unanswered goals but could not complete their efforts.

The Rock Lobsters (29-5-2, 80 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. to complete the home-and-home with Blue Ridge.

