The Bobcats Are Back for the 2025/26 Season Accepting Season Ticket Deposits
February 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
The Bobcats Are Back for the 2025/26 Season!
The Blue Ridge Bobcats are thrilled to announce our return for the 2025/26 season, and season ticket deposits will be going on sale soon!
Current Season Ticket Holders - Secure your seats starting Tuesday, February 24th
General Public Sales - Deposits open on March 10th
"We are thrilled to be back for the 2025/26 season and to offer these outstanding ticket packages to our fans," said Vice President Jimmy Milliken.
Deposit Amount: A minimum of $50 per seat is required to lock in your tickets.
After an exciting Year 2, we're ready to make Year 3 even bigger and better! Don't miss your chance to be part of the action!
Call or email Jenna Lewis for more info:
jlewis@blueridgebobcats.com
276-335-2100
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025
- The Bobcats Are Back for the 2025/26 Season Accepting Season Ticket Deposits - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Venom Edge Prowlers 3-2 to End 11-Game Skid - HC Venom
- Wolves Fall to the Hat Tricks - Watertown Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Blue Ridge Bobcats Stories
- The Bobcats Are Back for the 2025/26 Season Accepting Season Ticket Deposits
- Hussey, 'cats Shut Out And Shut Down Athens
- 'Cats Add Forward Furuseth, Replenish Goalie Group
- Godmere Makes History, 'Cats Sweep Rockers with 7-1 Win
- Five Unanswered Goals Propel Bobcats To 6-3 Win Over Rockers