The Bobcats Are Back for the 2025/26 Season Accepting Season Ticket Deposits

February 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Bobcats Are Back for the 2025/26 Season!

The Blue Ridge Bobcats are thrilled to announce our return for the 2025/26 season, and season ticket deposits will be going on sale soon!

Current Season Ticket Holders - Secure your seats starting Tuesday, February 24th

General Public Sales - Deposits open on March 10th

"We are thrilled to be back for the 2025/26 season and to offer these outstanding ticket packages to our fans," said Vice President Jimmy Milliken.

Deposit Amount: A minimum of $50 per seat is required to lock in your tickets.

After an exciting Year 2, we're ready to make Year 3 even bigger and better! Don't miss your chance to be part of the action!

Call or email Jenna Lewis for more info:

jlewis@blueridgebobcats.com

276-335-2100

