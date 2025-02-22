Black Bears Score 7-Straight to Win 15th In-A-Row

February 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON -The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Motor City Rockers 7-3 on Saturday night. Gavin Yates recorded his 200th point as a Black Bear and 300th FPHL point with a goal and two assists.

Motor City started off hot in the first period. Avery Smith scored 1:46 into the period, and Yegor Kabatayev extended the Rockers lead to 2-0 before the halfway point of the period. After the under 10 media break, the Black Bears were able to get on the board thanks to Gavin Yates with his first point of the night. The scoring stopped there in the frame, as the Rockers led 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Binghamton managed to tie the game in the second with a power play strike from CJ Stubbs. Stubbs scored another goal six minutes later, giving the Black Bears their first lead of the night. From that point forward, the Black Bears didn't look back. Josh Fletcher, Don Olivieri, Chris Mott, and Austin Thompson, each scored as Binghamton rattled off seven-straight goals.

Motor City grabbed one late, but the statement had been made. Gavin Yates recorded two milestones, 200th as a Black Bear and 300th point in the FPHL. Binghamton wins 7-3, their 13th victory in a row.

