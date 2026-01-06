Hat Tricks Trade Alexander Legkov to Pee Dee IceCats

Published on January 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks announced that forward Alexander Legkov has been traded to the Pee Dee IceCats in exchange for forward Eli Rivers, goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez and financial considerations. The team also sent the rights to Drew Welsch to Pee Dee as part of the deal.

Legkov, 21, appeared in 28 games for Danbury this season. The rookie led the team with 19 goals and 24 assists for 43 points. With a 1.5 points-per-game average, he is on pace for 84 points, which would have been the second-most in a single season in team history.

In return, the Hat Tricks added Rivers, who has seven goals and nine assists in 26 games for the IceCats this season. Danbury also gains goaltender Gonzalez, who is in his fourth FPHL season and has a 7-8-0-3 record with an .883 save percentage.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Jan. 9 (7:30 p.m.), and Saturday, Jan. 10 (7:00 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena, against the Watertown Wolves. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

Hat Tricks Trade Alexander Legkov to Pee Dee IceCats - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.