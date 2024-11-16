Binghamton Handcuffs Danbury Offense

November 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears shutout the Danbury Hat Tricks 4-0 on Saturday Night. The Black Bears sweep the weekend on the road, and acquire all six available points.

After a brief delay, the game started with both teams having three power play advantages in the opening period. Neither side was able to grab a lead, as Nolan Egbert and Connor McCollum shut the doors, making a combined 34 saves in the first period. The teams would skate into the locker room still searching for the opening goal.

The Black Bears were able to find it on their fourth power play of the night. Tyson Kirkby picked up his league-leading 23rd point on his 10th goal of the season, giving Binghamton a 1-0 lead. At the 16:18 mark of the period, Blake Tosto extended the lead to 2-0, picking up his 4th goal of the campaign. Tosto's goal was set up by a Gavin Yates steal, and yates was able to create a 2-on-1 rush passing the puck over Tosto to bury. Binghamton was able to grab two goals in the middle period, while Danbury did not have a number on board. The Black Bears outshot the Hat Tricks 16-6 in that period.

Binghamton sustained offensive zone time, even while they were shorthanded. Danbury's power play finished the night 0-6, while the road team's shots continued to rain down on McCollum.

At the 3:42 remaining in the third period, the story shifted to off the ice, as security and local law enforcement had to intervene to ensure that the game could be finished.

Shortly after the delay, play resumed 4-on-4 opening up the ice for Dan Stone to silence the arena, scoring his 1st goal of the season. Stone's goal also marked the 1st goal of the year for any Black Bears defenseman. Cam Clark added an empty-net goal with 17 seconds left and Nolan Egbert slammed the door shut, stopping all 34 shots he saw. Egbert picks up his 5th victory of the season, and first 1st professional shutout.

