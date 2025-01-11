Wolves Defeat the Venom on Power Play Sports Night

January 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - For the fourth time this season, the Wolves hosted the HC Venom in the Watertown Municipal Arena. Watertown, having one 2 of the first 3 games, would look to add another win in the season battle.

It would only take to the 1:03 mark of the first period for the Wolves newest goal scoring threat, Steven Klinck to get his first Wolves goal, wristing a shot over the blocker of John Moriarty, giving the Wolves the early edge. Trevor Neumann and Tate Leeson get the helpers on the goal.

At 18:55 of the frame, Trevor Lord picked up a short handed goal, catching Moriarty out of position and extending the Wolves lead to 2-0. Andrew Whalen and Bryce Dirscherl got the assists on the goal.

Watertown held on to take the 2-0 lead to the room despite being outshot by the Venom 20-9 in the first.

The second period found both teams taking some ill advised penalties, but neither team could take advantage with the extra skater, and the second twenty minutes was a scoreless affair. Watertown outshot the Venom 21-9 in the second, making the shot total 30-29 in favor of Watertown.

:37 into the third, Marian Pazitka puts the Venom on the board beating Eloi Bouchard off a feed from Lester Brown and Dustin Jesseau, making it 2-1 early in the period.

At the 3:06 mark, Kyle Powell ignited the home crowd as he made his homecoming a little more exciting as he scored his first of the season, assisted by Trevor Lord.

Trevor Grasby would lengthen the Wolves lead at the 11:25 Mark assisted by Lord and Davide Gaeta making the score 4-1.

The Wolves hold on to win by that score while just outshooting the Venom 41-40 for the game.

The teams will square off again on Saturday evening with the puck drop slated for 7:00, again in Watertown.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.