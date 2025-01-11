Game Preview: Hat Tricks at Blue Ridge Bobcats: January 11, 2025

January 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







LAST TIME OUT

Back-to-back goals from Gleb Bandurkin and Chase Harwell in the final eight minutes were not enough to complete a comeback as Danbury lost to Blue Ridge, 5-3, on Friday.

The Hat Tricks trailed, 3-0, at 8:08 in the second period once Daniel Klinecky scored two goals on the power play and Devin Sanders added another. Jonny Ruiz scored for the third straight game to get Danbury on the board with 9:27 left in the second.

It was a slow start for the Hat Tricks offensively as they struggled to beat Hunter Virostek, who made 38 saves in his 12th win of the season. Danbury's power play finished 0-for-4.

Conor McCollum stopped 35 shots but took a loss for the first time since Dec. 28 in a 5-0 home defeat to Binghamton.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Hat Tricks and Bobcats wrap up their only two-game regular-season series on Saturday. Danbury and Blue Ridge played twice last season during Blue Ridge's inaugural campaign, with the Hat Tricks winning both games - 2-1 in overtime on March 22 and 5-2 in regulation on March 23. Jonny Ruiz had a goal and an assist in the overtime win, while defenseman Josh Labelle buried the game-winner in the extra frame. Forwards Jacob Ratcliffe and Billy Berry each tallied a goal and an assist in the second contest en route to the weekend sweep.

The Bobcats were one of three expansion franchises for the 2023-24 season, joining the Elmira River Sharks and Baton Rouge Zydeco.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS

Blue Ridge enters tonight's matchup in fifth place in the Continental Division. With 41 points this season, the team has a 12-9-3-1 record and has won two of its past three games. Blue Ridge is one point behind Monroe for fourth place, six points behind Baton Rouge for third, and trails Carolina by 10 points for the top spot.

The Bobcats won only two games in a five-game road trip last week before picking up much-needed points at home on Friday. They are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests and have scored 21 combined goals in their past five wins.

Devin Sanders leads Blue Ridge's scoring with a team-high 10 goals. Sanders has scored in back-to-back games for the second time this season and logged an assist for the third straight outing on Saturday.

The Bobcats also acquired winger Michael Mercurio from Watertown on Friday. Mercurio provided eight goals and 15 assists in 16 games for the Wolves to start his fourth FHPL season.

Blue Ridge's power play is tied with Athens for the third worst in the FPHL (15.5%), scoring only 15 goals. Its penalty kill has allowed the sixth-most goals (24, 76%). Hunter Virostek, the Bobcats' goaltender, is tied for second in the league in wins with a 12-6-1 record.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks' two-game winning streak ended on Friday as they look to avoid a sweep in their first cross-division series of the season in Wytheville, Va.

Danbury has secured points in five of its past seven contests, including two shootout finishes, one loss, and one win.

The Hat Tricks can split their first weekend series since Dec. 14 before returning home on Jan. 17 to face Motor City. Danbury is 9-9-5-2 with 36 points and dropped into fourth place in the Empire Division. It is now two points behind Port Huron for third place.

The Hat Tricks' power play went 0-for-4 in Friday's loss, marking the first time Danbury went empty on the man advantage since their 5-0 home loss to Binghamton on Dec. 28.

Shorthanded scoring has been a strength for Danbury, however, with seven shorthanded goals this season - three behind Binghamton for the FPHL lead.

Chase Harwell (11g, 14a) and Aleksandr Gamzatov (11g, 14a) each lead the Hat Tricks with 25 points. Gleb Bandurkin has a team-high 12 goals and Jacob Ratcliffe is Danbury's assists leader with 18.

HARWELL STAYS HOT

Chase Harwell scored in tight to reduce Danbury's deficit to one late on Friday, picking up goals in back-to-back games. The Southbury, Conn., extended his point streak (2-4-6) to three games and has tallied four multi-point outings in his last seven games. Harwell has recorded eight games with multiple points and has nine points in the last five contests (3g, 6a).

CAPTAIN ON A TEAR

Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz scored for the third straight game on Friday to move his point streak (4-0-4) to three contests. The franchise's all-time leader in points (290), goals (157), and games played (222) has now scored in three consecutive games for the first time this season. Ruiz has produced 13 points (7g, 6a) across his last nine contests.

BANDURKIN'S BACK

Gleb Bandurkin netted one of Danbury's two goals in the third period on Friday, marking his first goal in four games. The native of Moscow, Russia last scored in the Hat Tricks' 9-6 home win against Watertown on Dec. 27, continuing a season-long four-game goal streak. The Hat Tricks' leading goal scorer has 12 goals and 10 assists in his first FPHL season.

BERRY RETURNS FROM IR, PEDERSEN RELEASED

Billy Berry returned from the 15-day IR on Friday after missing the prior five games. Through six games this season, the forward has one goal and two assists, scoring on Dec. 14 in a 5-3 win against HC Venom at home. Berry turned in 12 points (6g, 6a) in his first FPHL season last year. Matt Pedersen was released after playing in five games on a standard contract.

PENALTY KILL STRUGGLES

Danbury allowed a power-play goal on Friday, continuing a stretch in which the penalty kill has struggled. The Hat Tricks have surrendered power-play goals in five straight games, 12 of their past 13, and 19 of 25 games this season. Last season, the Hat Tricks allowed 42 power-play goals, the fifth-fewest in the league.

