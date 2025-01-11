BBB Earn 3pts in Pt1 of Road Trip

January 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Fraser, MI - The Binghamton Black Bears were able to defeat the Motor City Rockers 4-2, on Friday night, earning at least a split in the final road trip to Michigan. Tyson Kirkby, CJ Stubbs, and Gavin Yates, all had multi point performances.

Binghamton was able to strike early, as they controlled the pace in the first period. Jesse Anderson started the scoring, just 2:43 into the game with a wrist shot from just inside the blue line. 10 minutes later, Dakota Bohn was able to follow that goal up with one nearly identical. Late in the frame, the Black Bears found themselves on the penalty kill, but that did stop the offense. CJ Stubbs blocked a shot, and went coast-to-coast able to score the 10th shorthanded goal of the season for Binghamton. Stubbs' tally marks his sixth of the season and most shorthanded goals in a regular season for Binghamton.

At the end of one, Binghamton led 3-0.

The second period was filled with a lot more penalties, and a lot less scoring. The teams combined for eight infractions and just one goal. Motor City was able to score on the power play to get on the board, but that was the only strike in the second. After two periods, Binghamton led 3-1.

In the third, the hometown kid, Cam Cervone, was able to reclaim a three-goal advantage, crashing the net, and going top shelf. That would be the final tally of the night for Binghamton, but not the game. The Rockers were able to find another power play goal at 13:24, but Connor McAnanama was able to weather the storm the rest of the way. Binghamton wins 4-2 and picks up their 22nd victory of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.