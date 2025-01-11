Hat Tricks Shut Out By Bobcats, 6-0

January 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







WYTHEVILLE, V.A. - The Danbury Hat Tricks were shut out for the fourth time this season in a 6-0 loss to the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Saturday at Hitachi Energy Arena. Hunter Virostek dealt his third career shutout, and the Hat Tricks were swept in the weekend and season series 2-0.

Virostek made a career-high 44 saves, winning his third straight start. Danbury took its first series sweep since its 4-0 loss to Binghamton at home on Nov. 16. Six different skaters scored for the Bobcats, who posted four goals in the second period.

Andrew Uturo had the go-ahead and game-winning goal for Blue Ridge at 6:24 in the first, scoring off the post to put the Bobcats ahead 1-0. Alex Norwinski doubled the lead with a tip-in 5:35 into the middle frame.

Just more than eight minutes into the second, Nicholas McHugh capitalized in the crease, stretching the Bobcats' advantage to three. Austin Bellefeuille buried a free puck to lift Blue Ridge ahead by five before Carson Andreoli scored the final goal of the game.

The Hat Tricks outshot the Bobcats 20-12 in the first, but their pressure on Virostek did not result in any goals. The Bobcats outscored the Hat Tricks, 11-3, in the weekend set.

Jacob Ratcliffe did not play for the first time this season and only five defensemen suited up with Zach Pamaylaon as a scratch.

Frankie McClendon stopped 31 shots in his first start since Dec. 27, a 9-6 home win versus Watertown, and fell to 2-1-1.

Up next, the Hat Tricks return home to host Motor City for a two-game series starting on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

By Wyatt Kopelman & Doug Lattuca

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.