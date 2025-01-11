Family Day + Free Post Game Skate Sunday

A Day of Fun and Hockey at Akins Ford Arena: Join the Rock Lobsters on Sunday, January 12th!

Get ready for an action-packed Sunday at Akins Ford Arena, where fun, hockey, and community collide! On January 12th, fans of all ages are invited to experience an exciting lineup of events headlined by the Rock Lobsters. With games, giveaways, and interactive activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Here's a full breakdown of the day's festivities:

Kick Off the Day with the UGA Lady Ice Dawgs

Game Time: 1:30 PM

Doors Open: 1:00 PM

Start your Sunday afternoon with an exhilarating matchup as the UGA Lady Ice Dawgs take to the ice. These talented athletes promise to bring high-energy action, making it a can't-miss event for hockey enthusiasts. Doors open at 1:00 PM, and fans can freely re-enter throughout the day, so plan to make this your first stop.

Don't Miss the Piedmont Athens Regional Giveaway

Time: Starting at 3:00 PM

The excitement doesn't stop on the ice! Be one of the first 500 fans to visit the Piedmont Athens Regional table and snag an exclusive co-branded stress pucks and ice packs. Perfect for cheering on your favorite team or keeping as a memento, these pucks are sure to go fast-so arrive early to claim yours.

Athens Rock Lobsters vs. Carolina Thunderbirds

Puck Drop: 4:05 PM

The main event of the day is here! The Athens Rock Lobsters will face off against the Carolina Thunderbirds in a thrilling home game. Expect a fast-paced, hard-hitting battle as these teams go head-to-head in front of an electric crowd. Grab your seats early, bring your loudest cheers, and get ready to support the Rock Lobsters in what promises to be an unforgettable showdown.

Support a Great Cause with Chuck-A-Puck

Looking for a chance to win and give back to the community? Participate in the Chuck-A-Puck competition! Proceeds will benefit Family Connection Communities in Schools, an organization dedicated to supporting local students and families. It's a fun way to make a difference while joining in on the arena's spirited atmosphere.

Post-Game Highlights: Meet & Skate with the Rock Lobsters

Autograph Session: After the Rock Lobsters game behind Section 104

Free Public Skate: 440 Foundry Pavilion rink, just outside Gate 2

The fun doesn't end with the final buzzer! After the Rock Lobsters wrap up their game, head to Section 104 for an exclusive autograph session with the team. This is a perfect opportunity to meet your favorite players, snap photos, and collect signatures.

Then, lace up your skates and hit the ice alongside the Rock Lobsters themselves at a free public skate. Taking place at the 440 Foundry Pavilion rink, this family-friendly activity includes complimentary skate rentals. Don't miss your chance to glide under the stars and create lasting memories with your favorite team.

Plan Your Visit

Sunday, January 12th, at Akins Ford Arena promises a day packed with fun for hockey fans and families alike. From thrilling games and community-focused activities to personal moments with the Rock Lobsters, it's an event you won't want to miss.

Bring your friends, bring your family, and come ready for an unforgettable day on and off the ice. See you at the rink!

Join the Rock Lobster family and be part of a tradition of excellence, where we're more than just a hockey team - we're a movement! #ClawsUp

