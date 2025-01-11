Thunderbirds Top River Dragons 5-3

January 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons dropped a tough decision to the Carolina Thunderbirds 5-3 on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

The River Dragons fell behind 2-0 after the first period, but Brian Dunford closed the gap to a goal just 31 seconds into the second period. Closing the gap would become a theme for Columbus all night, as each time the River Dragons drew within a goal, Carolina responded to retake a two-goal lead.

Trailing 4-2 in the third, Nolan Slachetka scored to bring the gap back to a goal at 5:34 and give Columbus hope, but unfortunately they could get no closer as Jon Buttitta's seocnd goal of the night into and empty net sealed the 5-3 final.

Notes:

Alexander Jmaeff recorded his 200th pro point with an assist on Dunford's second period goal.

Chiwetin Blacksmith scored in his second straight game in a River Dragons uniform.

Saturday's game was the last time the Thunderbirds will visit Columbus in the regular season.

The River Dragons are back in action on Friday, January 24 against the Athens Rock Lobsters at 7:35 pm. Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.

