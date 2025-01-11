Sea Wolves De-Fang Moccasins 6-4

January 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi headed up to Monroe to take on the Moccasins for two games in two nights as the Sea Wolves try to find their way out of the basement of the Continental division.

It didn't take long for the Moccasins to start the scoring as Corey Cunningham was able to beat Ed Coffey for 1-0 just 1:41 into the game. Mississippi fought their way back as Bradley Richardson cashed in on the power play at 10:19 of the period to tie the game 1-1. 2:32 later Curtis Hansen buried a rebound to give the Sea Wolves a 2-1 lead. Monroe wasn't giving up though as Blake Anderson found a way to cash in 2:30 later and 2:30 after that Christopher Rex Moe tipped home a point shot to give the Moccasins back a 3-2 lead.

Mississippi battled back in period two as Ross Bartlett earned his first as a Sea Wolf 6:18 into the period after he got open in the slot and fired one by Sean Kuhn to tie the game at 3-3. 6:02 later Brendan Hussey cashed in on the power play to give the Sea Wolves the lead again 4-3. Late in the period on a 5 on 3 Monroe managed to get the game back even, 4-4, with a Ben Stefanini power play goal.

9:45 into the third Chuck Costello beat Kuhn on a wraparound to give Mississippi the 5-4 lead. Costello scored an empty netter with 1:15 remaining to close it out 6-4.

Coffey stopped 49 of 53 for his 3rd win as a Sea Wolf.

The Sea Wolves return to action tomorrow night against the Moccasins in Monroe at 7pm. Follow along on Youtube!

