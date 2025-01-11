Rockers Downed In Shootout

January 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser MI - The Motor City Rockers threw everything and the kitchen sink at the Binghamton Black Bears Saturday night.

However, the league best Binghamton Black Bears had just a little more to give, as the Rockers fell 5-4 in a shootout.

Mathias Tellstrom got the scoring started for Motor City early, ripping a slapshot past Binghamton netminder Nolan Egbert.

The first period ended with Tellstrom tallying the lone goal, heading into the first intermission with the Rockers up 1-0.

Motor City extended their lead while killing a penalty when Eli Rivers netted his 15th goal of the season, bringing the score to 2-0.

Binghamton would score the final two goals of the middle period, as Tyson Kirkby and CJ Stubbs each scored on the power-play to even the score after two at 2-2.

The Black Bears would not stop there. 51 seconds into the third period, Jesse Anderson guided a shot by Rocker goalie Rico Gonzalez to give Binghamton their first lead of the game, 3-2.

Motor City kept battling, and were rewarded seven minutes later when Tim Delany tipped a pass into the back of the net, tying the game at 3-3.

But Binghamton, being the talented team they are, seemingly had all the answers.

With under five minutes to go, Black Bear forward Christopher Mott tucked a shot inside the left post to deliver a seemingly back-breaking goal, giving Binghamton the lead 4-3 in the waning minutes.

Motor City would get a glimmer of hope, with 2:42 left in regulation, Binghamton would go down a man when Kyle Stephens picked up an embellishment minor penalty.

After a Rockers timeout, Gonzalez found his way to the bench giving Motor City a 6-4 advantage.

A clean win on the ensuing draw, followed by a shot that was saved by Egbert, a scramble ensued, ending when Tristin Wells found the puck in front of the crease and buried it in the back of the net, tying the game and sending Big Boy Arena into a frenzy with 1:22 left in the third.

Neither side would break the tie, and the game went to overtime.

After both sides failed to score in the extra frame, Motor City and Binghamton would decide the game via shootout.

Gonzalez stopped 62 of 66 shots faced in regulation in overtime, setting a new season high for the Rockers.

Binghamton would dominate the shootout however, as Scott Ramaekers and Stubbs both lit the lamp, and Motor City's Avery Smith and Tellstrom getting stonewalled by Egbert, gave Binghamton the 5-4 shootout victory.

Motor City will bandage their wounds and head out east for their next series, as they head out to Danbury for a two-game tilt with the Hat Tricks next Friday and Saturday.

The Rockers return to Big Boy Arena on Friday, January 24th when they renew their rivalry with the Port Huron Prowlers.

