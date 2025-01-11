Valtteri Nousiainen Shuts Out Dashers

January 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Valtteri Nousiainen pitched a 23-save shutout, and the Prowlers offense put up seven as they finished a dominant weekend in Danville. It was the first shutout since April 4, 2023, for Port Huron as the team outscored the Dashers 16-1 for the weekend.

Austin Fetterly got credit for the first goal as it slid into the back of the net off a faceoff and only the goal judge and referee knew where it was. Later in the opening period, Joel Frazee scored a one-timer in his return to the Prowlers off the inactive list and in the final seconds, Matt Graham put home his team's power play goal of the weekend.

In the second, Jamie Bucell floated a high saucer pass that landed right on Tucker Scantlebury's tape. Scantlebury put home his team-high 15th goal of the season. Bucell got himself a goal later in the period and it was 5-0 heading into the third.

Ben Brockway picked the corner for his second goal of the weekend and Bucell put home one more to finish off the weekend.

Bucell led the way with two goals and two assists, Fetterly also had four points as he added three helpers to his goal. Their linemate, Scantlebury, added an assist to his goal as did Graham. Reggie Millette dished out a pair of assists to extend his point streak to 10 games.

Eli Bowers took the loss after making 41 stops.

After sweeping the basement dweller of the Empire Division, the Prowlers will return home on Jan. 17 and 18 to host the basement dweller in the Continental, the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Tickets to both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

