Wolverines Refocus After Weekend, Prepare for Showcase

September 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines saw the same fate as last night, being defeated by the Janesville Jets 5-3.

The Jets had three goals before Jack Darby was able to put the Wolverines on the board in the second period, with an assist from rookie and Anchorage local Toby Carlson.

Carlson opened the final frame grabbing his second point of the night and his first NAHL goal.

Danny Bagnole closed the Jets' lead to one goal, putting the puck in the back of the net with an assist from Romulus Riego de Dios.

With just over three minutes left in the contest, the Jets were able to sneak one more past Leo Henriquez, netminder for the Wolverines; turning the score to 5-3.

The Wolverines shift their focus to the Showcase, which begins this Wednesday against the Johnstown Tomahawks of the East Division.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.