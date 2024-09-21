Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Defeated in Saturday Shutout vs. Black Bears

Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Defeated In Saturday Shutout Vs. Black Bears

Odenton, MD - The Hat Tricks were on the wrong side of the puck tonight, as they got shutout by the Maryland Black Bears to end the weekend series. Danbury tried their best through 60 minutes, but Maryland would not allow anybody to breathe.

Hat Tricks Need To Set The Tone Early

One observation through the three Hat Tricks losses this season is that they do better when they get the game rolling first. Although they were able to keep up with Maryland through three periods up until overtime, it was apparent tonight that they needed to be on the board first or at least answer quickly. Only four games into the season, the Hat Tricks are 0-2-1-0 when their opponents strike first, that is only one part of their game that would need to change.

Fialkoff Plays Strong Through Sixty

Goaltender, Jack Fialkoff got his second start tonight, which ended up being his second loss of the season. Through the game, Fialkoff would stop 36 out of 39 shots he faced, granted the three goals that were allowed, had two or more Black Bears in front without the defense to back him up. He is in last eligible season of juniors this year and has a lot of experience under his belt, including five games in the BCHL last season.

Lineup Notes

Forwards, Joey Anderson and Aaron Bleier were put into tonight's lineup, with both forwards making valiant efforts over the course of the contest. Anderson was not able to shine, as the Maryland defense would apply pressure on him anytime he came near the puck. Bleier was also able to make a few plays that showcased his strength as a forward, including preventing two turrnovers.

Next Game

The Danbury Hat Tricks head to Blaine, Minnesota for the NAHL Showcase, where they will play the Bismarck Bobcats in their first of three games on Wednesday September, 25. Puck drop is set for 4:15 CDT/5:15 EST, which you can livestream on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, exclusive content, and more.

